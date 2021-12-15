Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Stock Price Up 0%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 4,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $727,820.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.