ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.96

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.79. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 2,386,534 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.24.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $15,178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 380.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,413 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

