Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Incyte by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Incyte by 365.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

