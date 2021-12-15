Independent Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Independent Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.12. 123,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

