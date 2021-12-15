indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller Sells 5,700 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

