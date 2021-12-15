indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Sells $3,570,181.60 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $3,570,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Ichiro Aoki sold 306,870 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $3,654,821.70.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

