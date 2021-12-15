Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in November

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 91,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. Informa has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

