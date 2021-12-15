Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,656 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.