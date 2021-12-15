Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report sales of $291.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Ingevity reported sales of $325.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 320.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ingevity by 16.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Ingevity by 35.2% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $4,818,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $70.62. 236,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,492. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.