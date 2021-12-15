Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ingevity worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

