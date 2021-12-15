Ink Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $248.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $362,162.36 and $248.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00206755 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

