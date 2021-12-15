Insider Buying: Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Insider Acquires 4,580 Shares of Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) insider Thomas Englese acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. 24,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.56. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AZYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZYO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

