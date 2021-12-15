Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Acquires 389 Shares of Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.95 per share, for a total transaction of $363,747.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari bought 26,706 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,898,541.88.

BH traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.96. 7,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $325.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biglari by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari during the second quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 29.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

