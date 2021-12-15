Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Acquires 389 Shares of Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.95 per share, for a total transaction of $363,747.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari bought 26,706 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,898,541.88.
BH traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.96. 7,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $325.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.
