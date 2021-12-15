Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys 93 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($422.78).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Bernard Looney bought 90 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($409.14).

BP stock opened at GBX 337.65 ($4.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £66.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 249.75 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 346.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 321.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($7.00) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.52) to GBX 388 ($5.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 399.20 ($5.28).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

