Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) EVP Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 459,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

