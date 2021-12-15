Insider Buying: Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock remained flat at $$6.37 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,053,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,026. Joby Aviation Inc has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.