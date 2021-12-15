Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Acquires C$5,035,491.00 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 234,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at C$101,835,846.99.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Adam L. Gray purchased 346,800 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.78 per share, with a total value of C$7,206,504.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Adam L. Gray purchased 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,999,692.00.

NFI stock opened at C$20.07 on Wednesday. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.88 and a 52-week high of C$32.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.40.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,700.00%.

NFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.10.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

