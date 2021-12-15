Insider Buying: Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Purchases C$12,500.00 in Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,186,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,546,625.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 97,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,863.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 50,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 33,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,686.45.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 150,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.

Shares of OGO opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35. Organto Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.58.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

