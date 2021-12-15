Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,829,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. 2,972,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

