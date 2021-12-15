Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) President Sells 2,117 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after acquiring an additional 858,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,079,000 after buying an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

