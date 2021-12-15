Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,800 shares, an increase of 403.0% from the November 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 380.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.20.

IFCZF traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $123.63. 1,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437. Intact Financial has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $142.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.79.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

