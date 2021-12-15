Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. 210,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,866,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $201.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.