Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.65. 6,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 4,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 33.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Intellinetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

