International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,686,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.63.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,771. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

