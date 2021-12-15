International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. International Paper makes up 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 40,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. International Paper has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

