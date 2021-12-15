Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$22.37 and a one year high of C$32.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$498.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6379263 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.11.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.