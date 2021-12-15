Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $636.46. 16,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,582. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

