Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.93

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 6648534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a market cap of $904.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

