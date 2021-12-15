Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 5.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $43,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $157.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,327. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

