Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA) recently:

12/9/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €51.00 ($57.30) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($48.31) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €49.00 ($55.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/26/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/25/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/16/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €51.00 ($57.30) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/15/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/11/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €50.00 ($56.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/10/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($48.31) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/10/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($48.31) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/10/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/9/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($47.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

