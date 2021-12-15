Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 18,552 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,856% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 put options.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.
ARNA opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
