Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 18,552 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,856% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

ARNA opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

