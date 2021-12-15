IO Biotech Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 15th (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech’s (NASDAQ:IOBT) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 15th. IO Biotech had issued 7,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Shares of IOBT opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.