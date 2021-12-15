ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Up 142.9% in November

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at $11,282,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth $4,905,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at $579,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth about $9,810,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $7,023,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 6,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,210. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

