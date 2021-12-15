IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 8% After Insider Selling

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.08. 148,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,128,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Specifically, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $46,000,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

IONQ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

