IRISnet Market Capitalization Tops $98.43 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 12% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $98.43 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.29 or 0.08189120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.49 or 0.99962597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,052,523,177 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,416,606 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.