Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Isabella Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 million and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

