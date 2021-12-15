iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.0% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

