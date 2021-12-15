iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,000 shares, a growth of 198.9% from the November 15th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.007 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

