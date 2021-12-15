iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Gap Down to $28.51

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.51, but opened at $27.57. iShares Global Energy ETF shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 1,385 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 632,771 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

