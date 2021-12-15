iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after buying an additional 352,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

