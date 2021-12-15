iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Boosted by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

SCZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.48. 23,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,309. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

