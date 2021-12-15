iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $275,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.46. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

