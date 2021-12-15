iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Down to $80.74

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.74, but opened at $78.54. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $78.32, with a volume of 39,738 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $85.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

