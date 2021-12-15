iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

