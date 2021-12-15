iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Increased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

