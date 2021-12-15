iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,102,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.01% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $900,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.03 and a 12-month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

