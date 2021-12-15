iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.12. 208,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

