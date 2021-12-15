iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,115 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $248,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.91. 129,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,468. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.