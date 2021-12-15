iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.79 and last traded at C$10.10. Approximately 5,922,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 1,823,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.13.

