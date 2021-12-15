Istar Inc. Purchases 6,876 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. bought 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. bought 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.42 per share, with a total value of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $499,947.70.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,345,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.